Kansas bill looks to cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin products

KANSAS—Although health the month of February nationally promotes heart health, Kansas lawmakers are starting the discussion on legislation surrounding diabetic health.

House Bill No. 2557 was proposed to Kansas state lawmakers Thursday morning in Topeka. If passed, it would cap the maximum out-of-pocket cost at $100 for a month’s supply of insulin.

The bill is sponsored by the Kansas Committee on Insurance, headed by House Majority Leader Jene Vickrey (R-6th District).

Vickrey says that although lawmakers aren’t sure the details of the bill yet, he hopes introducing it will spark discussion about the increasing price of insulin.

“It’s a life-sustaining prescription that people have to have. There are many pharmaceuticals that are the same way, but this one is one that has seen a lot of increase throughout the years and hopefully, we can get our heads around how all it works and the history,” Vickrey explained. “Again, it’s a start.”

The next step for the bill is a committee hearing scheduled for Wednesday, February 12.