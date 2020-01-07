Kansas Bar Foundation providing legal services using interest from lawyer trust accounts

KANSAS — The Kansas Bar Foundation is utilizing money from a special trust account to provide legal services.

The foundation manages interest on lawyers trusts accounts, or IOLTA funds.

Every attorney is required to maintain a separate trust account if they handle client money.

That money is being used to provide legal services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other crimes.

Banks aggregate all of the interest from lawyer trust accounts and give it to the foundation for grants.

If it’s a large amount of money on behalf of a single individual, any interest earned is the client’s money, but nominal amounts that aren’t returned have a significant impact.

Eric Rosenblad, Project Director, Kansas Legal Services, said, “In Kansas, that amounts to this year 40 thousand dollar grant to Kansas legal services statewide. Which is used as the matching fund to bring down federal dollars to assist victims of domestic abuse and violence.”

Rosenblad says small gifts add up and with federal funds to match that, there is a significant program that makes a huge impact.