Kansas Bar Foundation providing $200,000 grant to Kansas Legal Services

KANSAS — The Kansas Bar Foundation is using more than 3 million dollars to provide grant money for legal aid organizations in the state.

Eric Rosenblad, Project Director, Kansas Legal Services, said, “Being able to give somebody a hand up and help them gain some stability in what may be a chaotic situation is important.”

The Kansas Bar Foundation is awarding a $200,000 grant to Kansas Legal Services.

“They administered this particular grant fund that came from a settlement with the United States Department of Justice.”

The statewide grant provides legal services for foreclosure prevention and community redevelopment.

“That takes a variety of different forms, folks who are living in dilapidated housing, may need to get repairs made so that they can prevent homelessness, but if the title to that real estate hasn’t been updated through pro bate or other appropriate legal forms, they’re going to need legal help to get the title cleaned up so that they can go apply for a loan so they can get a secure mortgage.”

Kansas Legal Services collaborates with agencies in the community.

“Pittsburg housing Authority, Wesley House, and other charities who are serving similar clients.”

Megan Keener, Housing Manager,Pittsburg Public Housing Office, said “We do have great community members in here and great community services that they do come together.”

Another part of the program is providing expungements

“People with criminal records can find it hard to get employment or to secure housing,” said Rosenblad

“It’s always better to have somebody housed than on the streets so it’s great for the community,” said Keener.