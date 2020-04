TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas authorities report millions of dollars in seized cash and assets in 2019.

Law enforcement seized more than 3.3 million pieces of property or money involved in the commission of a crime statewide.

A detailed breakdown shows totals from a few agencies in southeast Kansas.

That includes more than $7,400 in cash and assets seized in Fort Scott. and nearly 35,000 in Chanute.

The total for the Bourbon County Sheriff Office was more than 124,000.