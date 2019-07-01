Kansas Americorps members will reap benefits from new federal funding

TOPEKA, Kan. – Americorps members in Kansas will benefit from more than $1.4 million of federal funding.

A federal agency that works with national service programs awarded the money to assist the Sunflower State in serving its community.

The Kansas Volunteer Commission overseeing the state’s Americorps program made the announcement earlier this week.

195 members of the organization who work across the state tackling issues like education, environmental, and stewardship will benefit from it.

Some of the Americorps programs include the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence and the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism.