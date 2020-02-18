Kansas AG says Frontenac violated Kansas Open Records Act

FRONTENAC, Ks. — The Kansas Attorney General says the city of Frontenac violated the Kansas Open Records Act after asking us to pay $3,500 for certain documents.

This all stems from September of last year when numerous staff members were fired or resigned.

A reporter from KODE/KSN asked the city for any communication related to the decision to fire those workers.

The city responded saying we’d need to pay $3,500 for that information.

So, we filed a Kansas Open Records Complaint.

The Kansas Attorney General now says the city will be required to: Review and amend city ordinances, if needed, update any internal city policies related to KORA, create a checklist for city employees to follow when responded to KORA requests and certain city staff will be required to attend at least one and half hours of KORA training.