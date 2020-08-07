Kansas Ag Heroes

KANSAS — Do you know someone in the agriculture industry who has gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic?

The Department of Agriculture wants to know.

The Department is looking for nominations for its Ag Heroes program.

The program is created to recognize Kansans who have done more than expected during this difficult time.

This could include anything from bringing food to neighbors or giving back to the community.

Department of Ag Secretary Mike Beam says this is a great way to thank these people.

Secretary Mike Beam, Kansas Department of Agriculture, said, “When you think about agriculture, it’s a critical infrastructure and people kept on producing food, stocking shelves, going into the growing season.”

The Ag Heroes will be announced on August 20.