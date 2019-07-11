Kansas AG gives governor until Friday to drop welfare plan

KANSAS – The Kansas attorney general could take the Kansas governor to court over a welfare policy allowing some adults with children to receive welfare checks.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt has given Governor Laura Kelly until Friday to act on the policy.

It was put in place after unsuccessful attempts by democrats to make changes through the legislative process. Governor Kelly has stood by the policy and her office plans to hold a news conference Thursday to address the issue.

She has long been critical of the state’s restrictions on welfare, which lawmakers placed into law under former Republican Governor Sam Brownback.

Supporters of the restrictions said they prompted people to seek jobs, but critics said the changes just kicked people off assistance.