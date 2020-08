KANSAS — The deadline has passed and no more advance ballots will be counted in the Kansas primary election.

Ballots in the mail had to be received at a county election office by 5 o’clock Friday evening.

As of Friday morning, 82% of mail in ballots had been returned to county eleciton offices.

But that still left over 53,000 ballots unreturned.

Final advance ballot numbers are expected Monday.

Counties still have to decide which provisional ballots to count to get the final election results.