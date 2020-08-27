Kansas Action for Children working for more resources for children

KANSAS — The November general election may still be a couple of months away — but it will be here before you know it. One Kansas advocacy organization wants to make sure you are prepared to cast your vote.

For many Kansans, the coronavirus pandemic has shone a light on the need for more resources for children in the state.

Advocacy organization Kansas Action for Children has a 2020 voter guide that focuses on issues important for Kansas kids. The guide is broken up into three sections: Education, health and family supports. Each section includes action that could be taken by lawmakers to make changes for child care in the state.

John Wilson, Kansas Action for Children, said, “Kids are the one impacted the most by policy choices; either choices that we actively make or choices that we ignore.”

The November election isn’t just deciding the next President, all 40 Kansas state Senators and 125 House Representatives are up for election. So Kansas Action has included specific questions you can ask candidates. Including, ‘how would the candidate ensure access to child care?’ and ‘what are the candidates thoughts on expanding medicaid?’

“It’s the stuff at the state and local levels that have some of the most direct impact on our lives. So we want to make sure that people feel comfortable asking those questions.”

The voter guide is available in both English and Spanish versions.