Kansas ACLU drops statehouse protest lawsuit

KANSAS — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is dropping its statehouse protests’ lawsuit against state officials.

In the past two years, multiple medicaid expansion protests have taken place at the capitol — including one where banners were hung that lead to three K-State students being banned for a year.

The group is saying the Department of Administration has made enough changes to let people express their rights at the statehouse.

Signs and banners are now allowed, permits are only required if you want to reserve a specific space, and you don’t have to have a legislator sign off on your rally.

Lauren Bonds, Legal Director, ACLU of Kansas, said,”People no longer have to ask their government’s permission to protest their government or to speak to their government or to hold their government accountable through direct action or mass actions. So taking away this requirement that you get a permit if you just want to have a protest or that you get a legislative sponsor, having to have a member of the government to co-sign your ideas.”

People can only be banned from entering the capitol if they break a law, not just a rule violation.