Kansans receiving tax form with fraudulent charges

KANSAS — Elsewhere in Kansas – some residents may be paying for benefits they never received this tax season.

Folks throughout the state are receiving tax forms from the state with fraudulent charges. Victims have reported the 1099 G form they received shows them having unemployment benefits. Tax professionals say if you do get one of these forms, and there’s an error with how much money you got from the state – report it to the Kansas Department of Labor.

Debbie Banfield, Ml & Co Accounting Services, said, “If there is a discrepancy in the amount you got and the amount that’s on that form, you’ll need to contact them, and then if you never applied for unemployment and you received this form, we definitely want to contact the state of Kansas and let them know.”

reportfraud.ks.gov

identitytheft.org

Officials say receiving this tax form could be an issue of identity theft, so reporting it as soon as possible is highly encouraged.