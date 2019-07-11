Kansans paying more for electric bills; lawmakers trying to fix issue

KANSAS – Kansans are paying more in electric bills than in years past, and now lawmakers are trying to fix it.

Rates in Kansas are higher than any bordering state as well as the national average. A new state law passed earlier this year requires companies like Westar, Kansas City Power and Light and Empire Electric to participate in a rate study. The study could show where companies and the industry could save customers money.

“There’s no way we can ever step back in time, but a study will allow us to look at things in the future, what we can do, best practices that may actually help us lower bills in the future.” David Nickel, Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board

“It’s important to have that study ahead of time to make sure that we fully understand both where we’ve been, and what those changes might have an effect on consumers.” Gina Penzig, Westar Energy Spokesperson

On Tuesday, lawmakers on the legislative coordinating council couldn’t come to an agreement on who to hire to conduct the study, so it won’t get started yet.