Kansans lawmakers consider Constitutional Convention to limit federal power, crowd rallies in support

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)— Kansas lawmakers are considering a resolution that requests a Constitutional Convention to propose amendments to limit federal power.

Lawmakers in the state’s Senate Federal and State Affairs committee held a hearing on the resolution Tuesday morning. More than one hundred Kansans gathered outside the Capitol in support of the measure, led by the Convention of States, a national grassroots organization.

“They understand that Kansas has lost its power to the federal government, and they want that power back,” said Mark Meckler. “Those are the people I serve. Just the regular people of Kansas, who want to see Washington D.C. out of their lives, and want to see the decisions being made here in the Kansas Legislature.”

Meckler testified during the committee hearing, emphasizing his support of the resolution.

However, not all groups were in support of the measure. John Axtell, a volunteer coordinator for Kansas Campaign for Liberty testified against the resolution, arguing that the constitution already limits federal power.

“The constitution is already very powerfully, and clearly written to truly limit the federal government, and if it were enforced, it would certainly do that job,” Axtell said. “This resolution assumes, on the other hand, that there’s a problem with the words in the current constitution. That they’re deficient in some way. But, that assertion or assumption could not be further from the truth.”

More than one hundred Kansans gather outside state Capitol in support of Constitutional Convention

Rally attendee captures President of Convention of States organization, Mark Meckler, on camera

Group members hold American flags at rally calling for Constitutional Convention

A crowd of people gather in rally led by the Convention of States organization, hearing from guest speakers

The first Constitutional Convention was held in 1787 to decide how the country would be governed. The current resolution would call a convention with the purpose of proposing amendments that impose limits on the federal government. This includes capping federal spending, and limiting the power to create mandates.

Former Kansas governor and current gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Jeff Colyer, spoke to Kansans at the rally, advocating for states to reclaim their power and the power of the people.

“We’ve seen big increase from the federal side, trillions of dollars being spent, big overreaches on the rights of individuals,” Dr. Colyer told Kansas’ Capitol Bureau. “We have to go and return those opportunities to the states.”

A few other states have also considered this resolution, and supporters are expecting it to gain traction within the legislature.

In order for a Constitutional Convention to be held, at least 34 states would have to submit a resolution proposing amendments to the Constitution.