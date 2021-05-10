Kansans hit hard by identify theft

KANSAS — Identity theft rose sharply last year during the pandemic, and no place was hit harder than the state of Kansas.

A little more than 43,000 Kansans alerted the Federal Trade Commission in 2020 that someone had stolen, or tried to steal their identity. This increase was the highest of all states, and three times the national average.

Of all the 2020 reports in Kansas, 88% were classified as government documents or benefits fraud. The Kansas Department of Labor has cited a barrage of fraudulent unemployment claims since the pandemic began.