KANSAS — Kansans from different races, backgrounds and locations are coming together for racial justice.

In response to the death of George Floyd and the widespread protests that followed, Governor Kelly has created the commission on racial equity and justice.

According to the Governor, the goal of the 12-person commission is to develop and recommend policy changes that will create a lasting change for people of color in Kansas. John nave, Executive Vice President of the Kansas AFL-CIO, says racial injustice is not new, it’s just being recorded now.

John Nave, Kansas AFL-CIO, said, “I think I was a freshman in high school and we got stopped by the police up there and he detained us and asked us a hundred…tried to ask us a 110 questions.”

Nave adds that he has had to have conversations with his children about how to interact with the police. He hopes this commission will change that conversation by developing laws on police training — and what happens if an officer uses excessive force.

Anthony Lewis, Superintendent of Lawrence Schools, says that police reform will likely be the first thing the commission takes action on — but he adds that other topics, like equity in Kansas schools, are also important. He says he wants the commissions work to have a long-term impact.

Anthony Lewis, Superintendent, USD 497, said, “I want people to look back and say, you know, because of some of the decisions that we made in 2020, it will benefit people that are coming years after we’re gone.”

Other members of the Commission represent the law enforcement, legal, and religious fields — just to name a few.

We will continue to keep you updated on the work of the commission.