Kansans call out Senate President Wagle for promoting gerrymandering

KANSAS — People are calling out Senate President Susan Wagle for what they call a clear example of promoting gerrymandering.

A recent video shows Wagle talking about redistricting to a conservative group in Wichita two weeks ago.

She speaks about the need for a Republican majority to redraw legislative maps including for her own district.

She also pushed for making it harder for Congresswoman Sharice Davids to keep her seat.

Democrats across the state slammed Wagle saying she is putting party over Kansans.

Sen. Susan Wagle, (R) Senate President, said, “During redistricting, I need to give her some more Republican neighborhoods in order to make sure she stays elected.”

Sen. Anthony Hensley, (D) Senate Minority Leader, “The people should pick the voice in who represents them, as opposed to legislators picking their own voters.”

Wagle says the video is being taken out of context. She says the Governor is trying get Democrats elected and to turn districts blue. Wagle maintains she’s within reason, pushing for her party’s candidates.