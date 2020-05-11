K-State Research and Extension gives advice to those struggling with finances during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. — COVID-19 has affected many families, from layoffs and closures to limited schedules and potential furloughs.

Right now, financial strain is a real issue.

K-State Research and Extension wants to help.

They’ve published a series of five fact sheets to help you find your way when your finances have changed called –“when your income drops.”

Each series provides different information like to-do tips to minimize financial hardship, coping with stress, sharpening survival skills, and information on family and community resources.

If you’d like to learn more, click here.