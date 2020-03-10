K-9 Officer Bear gets a personalized vest

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office is getting some new gear thanks to a generous donation.

K-9 Officer Bear NOW has a bullet resistant and stab resistant vest.

The vest can be worn everyday while he works with the sheriff’s office.

The grant was awarded by a non-profit organization called Vested Interest In K-9S Incorporated.

Sheriff David Groves says the organization has helped nearly 30,000 law enforcement k-9s across the country.

Now Bear will have a personalized vest of his own.

Sheriff David Groves, said, “A lot of times we send these K-9’s or expect these K-9’s to go into situations or environments where there might be an extreme hazard, barricaded subject, something odf that nature and we have an obligation to make sure that they’re as safe as possible when providing those services.”

The vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In Memory Of Poppy”.