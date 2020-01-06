K-9 finds drugs hidden in floor, two arrested in Nevada

NEVADA, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects with hiding drugs in floor in Nevada.

A search warrant was executed at East Stockade Road in rural Nevada, Missouri on Friday, January 3rd, 2020.

The search warrant was initiated due to an ongoing investigation of suspected narcotics at the residence.

While searching the residence, the Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics hidden in the floor.

It was discovered that part of the flooring was covering a hole that contained the suspected methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.

Mosher said “They tried their best to hide their drugs, but it was not quiet good enough for the K9.”

The two suspects have been identified as 41-year-old Amanda Peery, of Nevada and 37-year-old John Peery, of Nevada.

Both have been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Both Amanda and John are being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

