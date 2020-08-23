Juvenile Drowns at Parsons Lake Beach

PARSONS, Ks.–On Saturday August 22, 2020 at approximately 5:49 pm Parsons Police Officers were dispatched to the beach of the Parsons Lake for a possible juvenile drowning.

Officers responded to the beach and assisted in performing CPR on the 5-year-old male until Labette Health EMS arrived at the scene and transported the juvenile to Labette Health Emergency Department.

Despite the extensive lifesaving efforts of friends and family on scene who initiated CPR, the officers who took over, EMS staff, and the emergency department staff, the juvenile was later pronounced deceased at Labette Health.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “No words can fill the void after a loss like this. These types of accidents hit friends, family, and the community the hardest. So, I will just say that my heart goes out to the family and love ones. My staff and the community mourn with you.”

Parsons Police Investigators were called to assist first responders with gathering witness information and evidence at the scene.

Officers do not have reason to believe this was anything more than an unfortunate incident at this time.

Investigations into all accidental deaths must be complete no matter the circumstances.

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.”

If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.