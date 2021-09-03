Juvenile diabetes cases have steadily risen

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new report shows the occurrence of juvenile diabetes has steadily increased over the past two decades.

Over the last 16-years, the number of young people with Type-One Diabetes, who must take insulin went up 45 percent. Those with Type-Two Diabetes jumped 95 percent.

While there is little to be done to prevent type-one — a diet high in fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains is a step in the right direction to combat type-two — according to Joplin Schools Dietitian, Tina Sjorlund.

But it’s not just about a better diet.

“Reduce the screen time, they need to be outside playing and moving, and if parents will get involved with that and do that with them, you know, that’s a great way to get them out and that also helps the insulin in their bodies work better and reduces their chances of having Type Two Diabetes,” said Tina Sjorlund, Joplin Schools Dietitian.

The results of the study, published in the Journal Of The American Medical Association, show juvenile diabetes is no longer a rarity as it has been in the past.