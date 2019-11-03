Juvenile Carnival fundraiser supports Family Solutions Program Court

JOPLIN, Mo. — Locals give back to area families using Family Court services in Jasper County.

Sunday, a Jasper County Juvenile Carnival fundraiser was held.

Kids came out to play games to raise money at East Middle School.

This was all in support of the new Family Solutions Program Court juvenile office which opened up this year.

It has left a big impact in the community.

Right now, they are helping about 10 families who live in Jasper County.

Brandy Mann, Behavioral Health Liason, says, “So we’re looking at elementary schools. That those parents are needing resources like housing. Things to furnish their house. Food, clothing, anything they might need.”

Several law enforcement agencies including the Joplin Police Department, METS, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office were also there showing their support.