JUST IN: March Third Thursday canceled amid COVID-19 monitoring

JOPLIN, Mo.— It’s a sad day in Joplin as Third Thursday activities have been canceled for the month of March.

Late Sunday night, the Downtown Joplin Alliance, host of the March-October festival announced the news to their Facebook followers, stating:

“Though there are currently no confirmed cases in the Joplin area at this time CDC recommendations now call for the cancellation of all gatherings over 50 people. This decision has not been made lightly as it affects vendors, local organizations, small businesses, restaurants, and many others.”

Pitted in the heart of Downtown Joplin, the monthly event attracts hundreds of people for a night of live music, games, and the chance to support local businesses, schools and non-profits.

Although the March event was canceled, there is still hope for next month. The April Third Thursday is scheduled for April 16.