Just A Taste celebrates prohibition

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri wine bar is celebrating the ratification of prohibition with a party.

Just A Taste Webb City held a speakeasy this evening to commemorate prohibition existing 100 years ago.

Guests enjoyed live music, swing dancing lessons by vintage swing movement, and appetizers.

This event not only remembers a historic time in the United States, but also celebrates a new accomplishment of this local business.

Stefanie Thomasma-Raffurty, said, “This is our first event that we’ve put on in our finished event space, so it’s also kind of a chance for us to showcase our space and we’re new to Webb City, so we just want people to learn a little bit about us and hopefully enjoy themselves.”

Coming up in February, Just A Taste Webb City will be hosting a Sweetheart Swing and a pop up at Bluff Dwellers Cave in Pineville.

