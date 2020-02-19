Jury selection for capital murder trial of Mauricio Torres underway

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — By the noon recess, some of the jurors had been selected to serve on the capital murder case of Mauricio Alejandro Torres, 50. He is the Bella Vista man who has been convicted of killing his son, Maurice Isaiah Torres, 6, in March 2015.

This is Torres’ second trial. In 2019, the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned the initial capital murder conviction and first-degree battery. He was sentenced to death. The court ruled for a retrial because the crime happened in Missouri — during a Torres family camping trip — the family resided in Arkansas.

Torres was in court seated to the right of his Little Rock attorney, Jeffrey Marx Rosenzweig. His dark thinning hair was combed forward. He wore a gray suit and pale blue shirt. His face is somber, his cheeks and eyes appear to be sunken, and he looked straight-ahead when potential jurors were questioned.

There are 100 jurors during this questioning process and they were divided into three groups. Two more groups of potential jurors will be interviewed, at 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., today, Wednesday, February 19.

In the courtroom, Rosenzweig quipped about being from the Capital city and asked the jurors, “anything about me being from Little Rock?”

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren will hear the case. He informed jurors that, “it’s important to be impartial … no internet searches regarding the trial,” along with other rules.

In all 15 jurors (12 and three alternates) will be selected. During this process, three jurors are questioned at one time.

He ordered the selected jurors to return to court on February 28, at 8.a.m.