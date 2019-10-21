Jury selection begins for 2016 Ottawa Co. murder case

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Jury selection has begun in a 2016 Ottawa County murder case.

Andrew Jones is charged with first degree murder for the 2016 death of John Woods, 35. Authorities say the two got into a fight at a residence in Miami and Jones stabbed Woods to death.

The trial was originally expected to begin back in July, but was delayed for Jones to undergo a mental health evaluation. Jury selection in the case has been going throughout Monday.

The defense is expected to argue Jones acted in self-defense and is justified under the “Stand Your Ground” law.

Jones’ attorney could call nearly a dozen witnesses to the stand, including Jones himself, a convicted drug dealer and various character witnesses.