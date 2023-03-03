Jack Hooker, Jasper County mugshot

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin man could spend the rest of his life in prison for child sex crimes.

A Jasper County jury found Jack Hooker, 67, guilty on three counts of first degree statutory sodomy, one count of first degree statutory rape, and one count of second degree statutory rape.

The trial lasted only two days.

The victim told authorities Hooker sexually assaulted her multiple times in both Joplin and Webb city, between 2011 and 2021. She was under the age of 12 when the abuse started.



Hooker is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1st. The jury has recommended sentences ranging anywhere from 100 years to life in prison.