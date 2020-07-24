Jury finds Joplin man guilty on all 5 counts following attack of woman

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A jury finds a Joplin man guilty of attacking a woman after a two day trial.

24-year-old Javonta Razor was found guilty on all five counts he was facing.

Those are: two counts of 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, stealing, and resisting arrest.

The trial began Wednesday in Jasper County Court.

It ended Thursday after the jury deliberated for three hours.

Razor was arrested for the December 23rd attack of 33-year-old Chantel Ring.

That’s when Razor stabbed Ring in the back with a knife inside her home on North Joplin Avenue.

He also stole her car and fled from police.

Razor’s sentencing hearing is set for September 28th.