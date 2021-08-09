Jury finds Franklin County Sheriff guilty of violating civil rights of inmates

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury has come to a guilty verdict regarding Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen.

The jury found Boen guilty on counts two and three of violating the civil rights of inmates by using unreasonable force. Boen was taken to the Washington County Detention Center by U.S. Marshals.

Sentencing will happen in four months. A specific date will be announced at a later time.

After a week-long trial, witness testimony wrapped up on Friday, August 6. The jury could not reach a unanimous decision on all three counts.

If convicted, Boen could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. The jury will continue to deliberate until they reach a unanimous decision on all three counts.

