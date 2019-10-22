Jury deliberating life or death for inmate convicted in deadly botched prison escape

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A jury is deliberating whether or not Mikel Brady should receive the death penalty for his role in a botched prison escape that left four workers dead.

Brady is expected to testify at his sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday morning, defense attorneys called Tina Brady, Mikel’s mother, to the stand. She told the jury she had Mikel when she was 16 years old. She said Mikel was sexually and physically abused by his father growing up and suffers from a bipolar disorder.

Tina Brady also told the jury her son spent his childhood on medication and when he wasn’t taking them he “always did things to hurt himself.”

It took the jury only 30 minutes Monday to reach a guilty verdict for Brady. They convicted him on four counts of first degree murder for his part in the deadly prison escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.