Jurors watch Mauricio Torres tell investigator his son’s death was accidental

Mauricio Torres, “I betrayed my son”

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — “If the truth is not good enough, then what is?” asked Mauricio Torres during an interview with Bella Vista police lead investigator Tim Cook on the afternoon of April 7, 2015.

“I hung myself,” said Torres.

Jurors, on Monday, March 2, watched Torres explain to the investigator how his 6-year-old son, Isaiah Torres, died a day after a family camping trip to an area near Branson, Missouri, on March 29, 2015.

Hands covering his ears, looking down, and sometimes wiping his nose, Torres was somber. Only a few times did he look at the monitor that showed a man who appears about three-times the size he is now — his weight loss is dramatic due to having surgery for weight reduction.

The surgery is something that Torres mentions often during the query with the investigator, citing that he was recuperating when (some of) the abuse happened. He placed blame on his wife, and also on himself, for the abuse committed toward Isaiah.

“I don’t know what went wrong. Everything’s over … I’m lost for words,” he said during the 2015 on-camera interrogation. “I betrayed my son (Isaiah) … I was protecting the wrong person (Cathy),” he said.

This is the second trial for the former Bella Vista resident, 50, who was already found guilty for capital murder/battery on November, 15,2016. He was sentenced to death. Torres’ wife, Cathy Torres, 48, pleaded guilty to capital murder and battery and is serving a life sentence without parole at the Arkansas Department of Corrections McPherson Women’s Unit.

In 2019 the state’s high court overturned the Mauricio Torres conviction and asked for a new trial.