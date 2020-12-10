Jupiter and Saturn will form ‘Christmas Star’ this month, first time in 800 years

The great conjunction will brighten the night sky of the winter solstice

On December 21, which happens to be the winter solstice, Jupiter and Saturn will be so close that they will almost appear to merge. This will appear to form a “double planet,” a planetary alignment that hasn’t been visible in nearly 800 years.

Astronomers are calling it the Great Conjunction of 2020, otherwise known as the “Christmas Star ” – or what some are calling the “Star of Bethlehem,” referring to biblical times.

Everyday until the event, the two planets will be getting closer and closer in the sky.

On Dec. 21, they will sit only 0.1 degrees apart, or one-fifth the width of the moon.

While Jupiter and Saturn will appear close due to their orbital alignment, they will actually be hundreds of millions of miles apart.

Stargazers will be able to witness the great conjunction shortly after sunset, low in the southwestern sky. If the sky is clear, the event will be visible from anywhere on Earth.

This occurrence last happened in 1226 A.D. A similar conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn happened in May 2000, but the sun was so close that it was hard to observe. This time, stargazers should have a much clearer view of the bright planets.

To watch the Great Conjunction through observatory telescopes, visit Lowell Observatory’s live stream beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21.