Junge Stadium’s Friday Night Lights Burn Bright

News

The Halftime Show in full featuring JHS Varsity Dance Team, JHS Cheerleaders & Eagle Pride Marching Band

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — JUNGE STADIUM — Joplin High School Eagles kick off their 2019 season with a win against Willard. 36 — 14.

You can see scores for all the games as they happen every Friday night on the FourStatesHomePage Score Board (Week 1). See Clips and scores from Friday night.

High School Football Scores Missouri Week 1

Eagle Pride Marching Band

Friday night the Joplin High School Eagle Pride Marching Band performed their 2019 Competition Show — Beatle Mania.

See the JHS Varsity Dance Team, JHS Cheerleaders and the Eagle Pride Band all perform in our live video!

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS IN JOPLIN JUNGE STADIUM HALFTIME

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS IN JOPLIN — JHS Dance Team, JHS Cheerleaders and the Joplin Senior High Band 2019 Halftime Show which is a tribute to the Beatles — JUNGE STADIUM HALFTIMEFor scores and clips of games? CLICK www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/high-school-football-scores/

Posted by Joplin News First on Friday, August 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story