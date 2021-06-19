Juneteenth brings together black owned businesses in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A nonprofit organization is highlighting black owned businesses in Joplin.

Saturday night the East Town Dreams District held its first Joplin Regional Black Expo at the Empire District.

The group held the event on Juneteenth to highlight black owned businesses in the area.

Thirty five vendors were in attendance selling clothing, food, jewelry and more.

Melodee Colbert-Kean, Organizer of East Town Dreams Committee, says, “We expect it to be bigger and better each year. We are going to keep doing it and we hope to even outgrow the Joplin Empire Market one day and it is in East Town a lot of people don’t realize that so we partner with the community and showcase people who are in the community. These are businesses that haven’t gotten the exposure other businesses get.”

She says this year’s event has special meaning since President, Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official holiday.

The East Town Dreams Committee held this event to raise money to build a Pocket Park in East Town, adjacent to Joe Becker Stadium.