Judge Scott to retire from Missouri Court of Appeals

JOPLIN, Mo. — After more than a dozen years serving on the Missouri Court of Appeals, a Joplin lawyer plans to retire.

Judge Daniel Scott was first appointed to the Southern District position in 2006. At the time, he had been in private practice in Joplin as well as some part time work as a prosecutor. He will end his time on the bench on December 31st.

13 attorneys have applied for the seat. That includes Judge Joe Hensley who has served in Jasper County since 2015.

Also Judge Jack Goodman who sits on the bench in Lawrence and Barry Counties. The candidates will be interviewed in December with the Governor making the final decision.