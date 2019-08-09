Judge Sarah Warner sworn in to Kansas Court of Appeals

KANSAS – The Kansas Court of Appeals has a new face on it for the first time in four years.

Judge Sarah Warner was sworn in Thursday. She replaces Patrick McAnany who retired in January. Warner was selected by Governor Kelly and confirmed by the Senate earlier this year. It came after the governor’s pick of Jeffry Jack failed to make it through the process. Now Warner says she wants to be a fair and compassionate judge on the court.

“I had the opportunity to work with an amazing judge right out of law school, Chief Justice Robert Davis and he always taught me to not lose sight of the fact that those are people on the other side of the case so I want to keep that as close to my heart as I can.” Judge Sarah Warner, Kansas Court of Appeals

Warner has held positions as a lawyer in Lawrence, a professor at Washburn University, and the president of the Kansas Bar Association.