Judge rules Missouri’s last abortion clinic can continue to practice

A judge has ruled Missouri’s last abortion clinic can continue to practice.

The judge granted a preliminary injunction in favor of Missouri’s last abortion clinic. The ruling allows reproductive health services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis region to keep performing abortions while a legal battle unfolds between the clinic and state health officials.

The court ruled the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shall issue a decision on Planned Parenthood’s application for renewal of its license no later than June 21st. A status review will also be held on that date.

Last month, the clinic sued Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri DHSS over the state’s refusal to renew its license.

