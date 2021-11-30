Judge Joe Hensley under consideration to take empty spot in Missouri Court of Appeals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper County judge could be on his way to sitting on a different bench.

Joe Hensley is one of three judges under consideration to fill a vacancy at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the southern district. He currently serves as the “Associate Circuit Judge” in Division Five in Jasper County.

Governor Mike Parson will choose among Hensley — Judge Jennifer Growcock of Christian County — and Judge Laura Johnson, also of Christian County. The vacancy is due to the retirement last month of Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer. Parson has 60 days to make the appointment.