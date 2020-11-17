Judge awards custody of 55 rescued dogs to Humane Society of Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A Franklin County Circuit Court judge has awarded custody of 55 dogs to The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO).

HSMO rescued the dogs “last month from a substandard breeder” and have been receiving veterinary care and shelter from HSMO.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) to remove the Basset Hound and Basset-mixes from the suspected breeder.

HSMO said they found the dogs in varying stages of malnutrition and filth. Many of the dogs were sitting in their own feces and urine.

“We thank the judge for considering the welfare and best interests of these dogs by awarding custody to the Humane Society of Missouri,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri.

HSMO said the dogs will be available for adoption individually when they are ready. Some of them still require further veterinary care and others need more socialization work. They said all the dogs will be spayed or neutered before adoption.

“It’s important for potential adopters to be aware that these animals will need patience and possibly special training from their new families to ensure they adapt well to their new lives,” said Linda Campbell, shelter animal behavior manager at the Humane Society of Missouri.

To adopt one of these dogs regularly visit the HSMO adoption site.

To make a donation to aid in the care of these dogs click here. HSMO said they always appreciate donated shredded newspaper.

To report animal abuse or neglect, call the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.