(Missourinet)– A federal judge approved a settlement on Monday, that will force the Los Angeles Rams to pay up to 24-million-dollars to personal seat license holders in St. Louis.

The lawsuit calls for PSL holders to receive 30-percent of the original purchase price after the Rams moved to Los Angeles following 21 seasons in St. Louis.

PSLs that were purchased were good for 30 seasons.