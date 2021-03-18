JPD’s SWAT team adds first woman to its ranks

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local police tactical unit is hitting a big milestone – the first-ever woman to join the team.

Who is it?

Her name is Netisha Mora – an officer hired at the Joplin Police Department just a couple of years ago. She’s one of a few female officers working at JPD, but her duties on the job have seen some big changes this Spring.

JPD Officer, Netisha Mora, said, “That was my first night on operations.”

It’s the very first call as part of the SWAT team for Joplin Police Officer Netisha Mora. A role she doesn’t take lightly.

“Be the first female operator here on the SWAT team so that drove my motivation to push myself to do better.”

She started out in the Navy in 2012, moving into law enforcement four years ago.

“2019 was when I came to Joplin.”

Mora started out in patrol, but didn’t wait long to look for other opportunities.

“Joplin offers a lot more for career advancement.”

She got one of the chances last fall.

“Asked if I would like to attend the SWAT basic school and I said yes. It was a lot of training. I enjoyed it.”

It wasn’t easy or quick.

“And it’s a physically demanding position but that hasn’t stopped me.”

Mora likes that she’s being treated the same as any other officer.

“Nobody has treated me any different because of being female. I’m required to do the same job.”

And while she’s excited to be the first woman on the team, it’s more important to her to be part of the team.

“The guys on the team were right there pushing me, telling me you can do this – I feel like it’s an accomplishment and I’m honored for the opportunity.”

Officer Mora is focused on doing a good job on the SWAT team. She says she’ll also keep an eye out for the next opportunity in the department.