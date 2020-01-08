JPD’s Citizen’s Police Academy to begin February 6th

JOPLIN, Mo. — People are getting an inside look at what it’s like to be a police officer.

The Citizen’s Police Academy with the Joplin Police Department will begin soon.

The session is a once-a-week evening class that runs for 14 weeks.

JPD Officer Lacey Baxter knew law enforcement was what she wanted to do after she completed the citizen’s academy several years ago.

Officer Lacey Baxter, Joplin Police Department, said, “It is an eye opening experience and they have a better understanding of our police department, law enforcement procedures and the way the things we do and don’t do.”

The classes are free and will start Thursday, February 6th through Thursday, May 7th.

For more information on signing up, you can visit 303 East 3rd Street or JPD’s website.

www.joplinpolice.org