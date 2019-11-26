JPD warns of holiday driving dangers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department urges drivers to be extra cautious on the road this holiday season.

As people travel to and from the Four States Area for the holidays, Missouri Interstate routes will be heavily crowded.

Police ask you to be aware of your surroundings and slow down your driving speed especially near a shopping mall during Black Friday.

The night before Thanksgiving has become a popular night for get-togethers at bars often resulting in heavy drinking.

Law enforcement says to plan ahead and to not drink and drive.

Cpt. Nick Jimenez with Joplin Police Department said, “We want everyone to enjoy the community and especially the students returning home from break with technology now there’s no excuse to drink and drive with Uber, Lyft or a designated driver.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2013 to 2017 more than 800 people across the country died during the Thanksgiving holiday in alcohol-impaired driving crashes.