JPD to host annual Shop With A Cop event

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is having their annual Shop With A Cop event.

There will be door prizes and a silent auction with items ranging from $25 to $500. If you win, you’ll get a call this Saturday to pick up the item.

Officers will then meet with families at Walmart and kids can choose what they want for Christmas. Their goal is to help 130 kids this year.

Officer Rick Hirshey Joplin Police, said, “We just want to be able to get at least those 130 kids and then hopefully this event will be successful and we can do it again next year.”

Payment is cash or check only and it will start November 19th through the 21st at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vazzo Venue.