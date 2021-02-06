JPD to be out in force for this weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is increasing patrol during Super Bowl Weekend.

JPD is putting more officers on the streets to make sure everyone drives safe.

They are not setting up checkpoints, but police say they usually see more crashes over holiday weekends.

Corporal Isaac Costley Joplin Police Dept. ,says, “With the super bowl and every other major event we are increasingly aware that driving while intoxicated is a big problem. We will have our patrol shifts out as well as our DWI units actively looking for people who are intoxicated.”

He says do not drive even if you are slightly intoxicated, and if you do plan on drinking assign someone as your designated driver.