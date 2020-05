JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing individuals from the area.

25-year-old Serenity Santiago and her 3-year-old daughter Remington Wells were reported missing Thursday.

JPD says Serenity may be driving a silver 2009 Toyota Scion XB.

If you have information on Serenity and/or her daughter’s whereabouts you can contact JPD at (417) 623-3131, or their website.