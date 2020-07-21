JPD searching for man wanted in connection to shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting.

27-year-old Tyrell D. Harbin is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

He has an active no bond warrant for first degree assault and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information on Harbin’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Just before six Saturday, Joplin police were called to 2925 East 9th Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a female with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she’s in critical condition.