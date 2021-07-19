JPD searching for Great Southern Bank armed robbery suspect

Great Southern Bank offering $3,500 reward for information relating to identity of the suspect. Pictures & description below.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect from earlier this afternoon.

The Great Southern Bank at 1232 S. Rangeline Road in Joplin was the location of an armed robbery Monday afternoon just before 1 P.M.

According to JPD’s investigation a suspect entered the bank and demanded money while displaying a weapon. They then fled with an undisclosed amount.

No employees of GSB were harmed during the incident.

Detectives with JPD are now conducting an investigation in conjunction with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and are releasing details to help locate the person responsible.

Currently, authorities list the suspect’s description as a white male, approximately 5’5″, wearing a black facemask, blue and white KC hat, dark colored shirt, and blue jeans. This man reportedly fled the scene in a white 4-door passenger car.

If you have any information pertaining to this case you are urged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.