JPD reminds drivers to stay sober over the holidays

JOPLIN, Mo. — The holiday’s mean more drivers on the road–in some cases that means an increase in impaired driving.

Police say they see their highest DUI rates of crashes from Thanksgiving to new years. More than 6,000 deadly crashes happen in the U.S. During the holidays because of drunk drivers. One person dies every 50 minutes in a drunk driving incident.

Sergeant Jared Delzell, Joplin Police Department, said, “So we just want to encourage all motorists to chose a safe option for transportation if they’re gonna be consuming alcohol.”

Alcohol remains the most used substance among people aged 12 or older, and drunk driving crashes claim more than 10,000 lives per year.